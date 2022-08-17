Eric Fraley 1986-2022 Eric Fraley, 36, of Cheyenne, passed at his home after a short illness. He was born on May 29, 1986, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado to Charlcy (Bunni) Fraley and Wade Fraley. Eric was an avid gamer from the first moment he held that Nintendo controller in his little hands. Eric also volunteered at the local animal shelter, taking the dogs on walks, and playing with them in the dog park there. Early on, Eric aspired to being a chef and worked at that for a few years. He finally found his true calling when he started working with people with intellectual disabilities. Due to his compassion and patience, he created strong bonds with his clients, and considered them family. Both his clients and co-workers thought the world of Eric, and he will be missed terribly. Eric is survived by his mother; maternal aunt, Terisa and her son Coleman; niece, Moira; sister-in-law, Kathryn, paternal aunt, Grace, paternal uncle, Chuck; paternal half-brother, Patrick; half-sister, Charlotte, great uncle, Jack; great aunt, Barbara, and numerous cousins and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his older brother, Charles; father; maternal grandmother, Jan; grandfather, Charles; paternal grandmother Grace. Memorial Service will be at 4:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or your favorite charity.