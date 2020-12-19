Glenn Orvis France 1944-2020 Glenn Orvis France 76, passed away after extended illnesses. Glenn was born in Cheyenne, where he attended school and graduated from East High School’s first graduating class. Glenn spent most of his working years at Union Pacific Railroad, also working for Twos Company in California, and B&M Computer in Chandler, Az, where he retired.. Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole, his daughter , Shellee, and son-in-law Larry Slagowski of Utah, his son, Justin of Arizona, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his sister , Pat, and brother-in-law Bob in Arizona, brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Patty Sanders in Cheyenne, and brother-in-law, Terry Berns of SanFrancisco, California.He leaves many nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by son John France. Glenn is truly loved and missed. A church service was held in Chandler, Arizona

