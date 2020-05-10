Frances Jean Williams, 85, passed away peacefully holding the hand of her husband of 66 years. She transitioned the evening of May 5 at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born May 15, 1934, to Robert E. and Shirley (Brummett) Rennard in Cheyenne. Her parents called her Frances, but, in the first grade, she introduced herself as Jean. Her teacher made a comment to the principal, who happened to be Frances’ dad, that it was nice to have Jean in the class. She has been known as Jean by family and friends since that day.
Although Jean and her husband, Bob, both graduated from Cheyenne High School, Class of 1951, they did not start dating until they were both working at the VA Hospital in 1952. Jean had returned after a year at Colorado Woman’s College in Denver. She decided not to return to the college in the fall, and took employment where Bob was already working in the supply division.
They dated steadily until Bob was activated by the U.S. Navy in support of the Korean War and sent to sea. He returned when the ship was dry-docked in Long Beach, Calif., to get married June 9, 1954. They moved to Long Beach and then San Diego, Calif., where Bob finished his commitment to the Navy. Jean and Bob returned to Cheyenne soon before the birth of their first child. They have resided in Cheyenne since that time.
Jean’s entire working career was with the federal government: the VA Hospital, F.E. Warren AFB and the Internal Revenue Service. Jean had a very strong work ethic. She worked tirelessly at the Internal Revenue Service for 23 years. She was a taxpayer services specialist. In that role, she assisted countless individuals with their tax questions and returns. She traveled the state holding seminars updating CPAs on tax law changes each year. Because of her extensive knowledge of tax law, one of her responsibilities was to monitor the national IRS “hotline.” She posed as a taxpayer asking questions. She would write an evaluation of the calls and recommend additional training as needed. Even after retiring in 1992, she continued to volunteer for VITA for several years.
Jean was a dedicated wife and mother of three daughters. She was a homemaker when her children were young. She made certain they knew that school was their priority. Jean would say it was her job to cook and clean the house. She ensured the girls were involved in Brownies, 4-H, Job’s Daughters, Sunday school and school activities. Jean often served as the adult leader for activities such as Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 42, longtime leader of the Buttons and Bows 4-H Club and Sunday school teacher in the elementary grades. She was the proud mother of three Job’s Daughter Queens. The girls each had piano and voice lessons. They were schooled on proper etiquette and how to set a formal table. Jean set high expectations for her daughters and provided many opportunities for each of them. She was always there to assist and encourage along the way. She and Bob prioritized their daughters’ education, ensuring that each of them graduated with their college education debt free.
Jean was the center of the family. She organized the house, the finances, the family gatherings and celebrations. She was always thinking of others before herself, never expecting anything in return. Jean’s favorite pastime was shopping. She and Bob would take the girls to Denver each year for back-to-school shopping. In her later years, she perused countless catalogues for just the right gifts. She bought for those on her list well in advance, but always made sure that everything came out equitably in the end. She modeled fairness in her life every day.
Jean is survived by her husband, Robert W. Williams; and her daughters, Jeri Griego, Jayne Myrick and Anne (Doug) Stover. She was blessed with two grandsons, Chris Myrick (Beth Romero) and Justin (Jaclyn) Myrick; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Ethan Myrick. She also is survived by her brother, Bob (Ann) Rennard; sisters-in-law, Barbara Williams, Virginia Fenske and Lynda (Enoch) Baumgardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus, private family services will be held and a celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Donations may be made in her honor to the Laramie County Community College Foundation, where a scholarship will be established in her name.
