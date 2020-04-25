Frances Read

Frances Elise (Arp) Read, 90, died April 10 in Chandler, Ariz.
She was born May 19, 1929.
She was beloved mother of Martha (Tom) Wyman (Papillion, Neb.), Leonard Read (Laura Soldan)(Chandler, Ariz.) and Elisa McCall (Chandler, Ariz.); grandmother of John Wyman (Breanne)(Purcellville, Va.), Rachel Wyman Dawson (Matt)(Morehead City, N.C.), Trevor Read (Lynnea)(Mesa, Ariz.), Lindsay Read Frye (Jon)(Gilbert, Ariz.), James McCall (Denver, Colo.) and Andrew McCall (Chandler, Ariz.Z); great-grandmother to Tobias, Sawyer, Emerson and Campbell Wyman; Fiona Dawson; Alyx and William Read; and Madalynn and Raegyn Frye.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Frederick Read (June 27, 2017); parents, Henry and Harriette Arp; sister, Dorothy Toomey; and her son, John Henry Read.
Jim modeled hard work, integrity and helping family in any way needed. He was generous, loyal and funny. Jim was in the construction business in Wyoming and Arizona for his entire working life. He loved getting new tools and teaching the next two generations how to do home, yard and building projects. Family traditions were very important to Jim and he never missed a holiday or birthday with family.
Frances modeled love, support and acceptance. She was always ready to listen and encourage, but was feisty and funny until her last day. Frances loved Coke, Oreos, giraffes, flowers, gardening, cooking, bird watching, painting and quilting. She often said her favorite job was running her father’s business, Arp Hardware, in Cheyenne. She missed Jim terribly the past 2½ years, and we are so happy that they are together again in heaven.
Frances, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in Arizona. Final internment for both Jim and Frances will be later this year at Lakeview Cemetery in Cheyenne.
