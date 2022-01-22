Christopher Francis 1981-2021 Christopher Eric “Chris” Francis formerly of Cheyenne WY passed away November 27, 2021, in Oklahoma. He was born in Cheyenne, on April 22, 1981, to John and Susan Francis. He was raised on the family ranch west of Cheyenne. He attended Cheyenne schools, graduating from Cheyenne Central in 1999. During high school he helped Grandpa Ron build their log home northeast of Cheyenne. He also cherished the month-long trip he took with Grandpa Ed and Grandma Shirley to Australia at a young age. After earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wyoming, he returned to the ranch and co-managed the business until it sold in 2017. He was the fifth generation of the Francis family to have that opportunity. Chris purchased a beautiful ranch in Oklahoma where he raised an outstanding herd of Red Angus Cross Cattle until his passing. Chris had deep ranching roots in Western Laramie County as he was a descendent of the King Family Ranch, the Sutherland Family Ranch and the Yoder Family Ranch in Yoder, WY. He enjoyed working on old and modern vehicles. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He was known for his quick wit and was a history guru. Chris is survived by his father John (Jane), his mother Susan, sister Melissa, nieces Makayla, Hailey & Savannah, maternal grandparents Ron and Mary Lee Sutherland, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, especially lifelong friend Richie Houdek & family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, all of his great grandparents and his cat Arnge. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2022. A Special Thank You to Justin and Richie Houdek and Chris' aunt Tammy for their selfless acts of kindness. Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Chris and we’ll see you on the other side.
