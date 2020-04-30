Frank G. Schaffer Jr., 80, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully April 19 at Davis Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Bay City, Mich., to parents Frank and Irene Schaffer. After graduation in 1956, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for 23 years with one tour in Vietnam and retired with honors in 1978. In Vietnam, Frank was first stationed at Na Thang Air Base in 1966. On Nov. 23 while on guard duty, the Phu-Hoa 29, a 65-foot Vietnamese trade boat, began to break apart in the South China Sea. With no regard for his personal safety, Frank saved 12 Vietnamese Nationals from the violent and turbulent waters. For his actions, Frank received his first Airman’s Medal for heroism.
His second Airman’s Medal was given for his heroism in April 1977 while he was stationed at F.E. Warren A.F.B. Without regard again for his personal safety, Frank rescued a boy who fell through the ice at one of the base lakes.
Before Frank was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1978 he also received the Air Force Commendation and Meritorious Service Medal.
Frank started his second career with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department in 1978 and retired badge C-41 after 25 years of serving his community in 2003.
While stationed at his first duty assignment at R. A. F. Bushy Park, London, England, he met his (English Rose) Alice Butler and married her Nov. 10, 1958, and enjoyed 61 loving years together.
In his retirement years, Frank and Alice traveled the world together visiting numerous countries. Frank also enjoyed any chance for fishing or hunting activities.
He retired in Wyoming specifically to pursue these activities with family and friends. At home, Frank enjoyed his vegetable garden, his dogs and taking care of any wayward cat that was lucky enough to find his home.
Frank is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Francis Schaffer (Linda), Dawn Dungan (Dennis), Mark Schaffer (Rick); and his grand-children, Sonny, Hailey and Heather. Also his loyal dog, Mellow, and many stray cats.
Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Kathleen; brother, David; and sister, Suzanne.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Wiederspan/Radomsky Chapel of Chimes.
Celebration of life services to be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
