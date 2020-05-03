Frank Garcia

Frank S. Garcia, 86, died peacefully (quietly) surrounded by his loving family April 29 at home.
Frank was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Juan and Fidelia Garcia. He was one of 12 children.
He met and fell in love with Matilda “Tillie” Ortiz, and they were married Nov. 27, 1954.
Together they raised six children. They were a great inspiration in the lives of their 22 grand children and 47 great-grandchildren.
He worked endlessly most of his life. He worked for Reiman Corporation, Flying J and Varsity Contractors. He also did lawncare for elderly residents, at times with his children or grandchildren at his side helping him. He didn’t want Tillie to work, but she did, caring for their children, grandchildren and numerous children in the Cheyenne area.
Frank was a faithful man who truly believed in God, and taught many family members to pray at an early age.
He liked to watch the Rockies and a good boxing match, but his greatest joy was the Denver Broncos, often attending home games with family.
Frank was a quiet man. He didn’t tell you how to be a good person in life, he showed you. He will always be remembered as a man who was there for his family. They will miss his smile.
His family will go on with great sorrow, but know that he will be forever in our hearts, and Jesus Christ will welcome him with open arms.
He is survived by his wife, Tillie; children, Juanita Garcia, Christina (Gerald) Peneflor, Frank (Rose) Garcia, George Garcia, Jimmy (Todd) Garcia and Angela (Chris) Schafer; siblings, Tony Garcia, Andy Garcia, Edward Garcia, Henrietta Atencio, Stella Martinez, Irene Vasquez and Theresa Garcia; and 22 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Leandro and Louie; and siblings, Charlie Garcia, Viola Solano, Lucille Gomez and Ramona Roybal.
Private family service will be held with his family. To attend the service remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, please go to www.schradercares.com.
