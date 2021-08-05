Penny Lynn Franz
Penny Lynn (Gipe) Franz 1957-2021 Penny Franz owner of Ewe Count died unexpectedly on July 31, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born June 29, 1957 to Harold and Betty Gipe in Great Falls, MT. Penny is survived by her mother Betty Gipe, sister, Debra (Emmett) Walker, daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Smith, two grandchildren Heather and Charles Smith and nieces and nephews and many cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Harold Gipe, grandmother, Mabel Walker and grandfather Ralph Walker. Penny had been creating artwork all her life and shared her passion by opening Ewe Count in November 1994. In addition to providing knitting, cross stich, and crochet supplies, Penny volunteered her time in many community events and donated lots of time and products to Project Linus, Warm Up America, Caps for Kids, Knitted Knockers, Habitat for Humanity and many other organizations. Penny was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. Her passion will be missed by the knitting and cross-stich community, the many friends she has made and her family. Services will be held 3pm, Friday August 6, 2021, at Faith United Methodist, 522 E 6th St Cheyenne, WY. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Faith United Methodist Church in Cheyenne, WY. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

