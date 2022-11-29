Brenda Pauline Fraser 1943-Brenda Pauline Fraser died November 17, 2022 in Clarksville, Arkansas. She was welcomed in this world April 21, 1943 in Ozark, Arkansas by parents Lovis Perry Thomas and Kathryn Pauline Thomas. Brenda grew up, married and started a family in Arkansas. Later she moved to Wyoming to help her newly widowed mother and ended up staying in Wyoming 33 years before moving back to Arkansas. Brenda loved exploring the open spaces of the high desert where she discovered fulgurites; pioneer names carved into rocks; Native American paintings and arrowheads. She was fascinated by the wild horses, prairie dogs, badgers, antelope, elk, great horned and snowy owls, eagles, burrowing owls, horny toads and other creatures. She photographed many desert flowers - elephant heads and Indian paint brush among her favorites. Brenda loved sharing her talents and time with friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her easy smile, her compassion, her blue eyes and uplifting spirit - her presence (now gone) leaves an emptiness. We mourn her passing but are grateful she suffers no more pain. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her fist husband Jimmy Leon Evans; daughter Raynie Lynn Curtis; sister Donna Sue Claessen; brother James Andrew "Jamie" Robertson; and grandson Justin Michael Beatty. Brenda is survived by husband Michael Fraser; son Michael Leon Evans; brother Jesse Hoyt Vaught and wife Rita; sister Frankie Lea Mayer and husband Joe; grandchildren Crystal lee Beatty, Austin Blaine Olquin, Awnna Blaise Olquin, James Andrew Evans, Jerry Val Evans, and Dylan Gage Evans. Arrangements are being handled by Hardwicke Funeral Home. Brenda's cremains will be buried at some future time in a private graveside ceremony. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Fraser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.