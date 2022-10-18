Robert Fredricksen

 

1945-2022 Robert Fredricksen, 77, of Cheyenne died October 16. Robert was born October 3, 1945 in South Sioux City, NE. There are no services at this time. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

