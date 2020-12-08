Jacalyn Marie (Nugent) Freeman 1951-2020 Jacalyn(Jacye) Marie Freeman (Nugent),69, gained her heavenly wings on November 7,2020 at home with her family by her side. Jacye was born on July 29, 1951 in Butte, Montana to Robert (Nuge) and Elsie Jeanne Nugent (McCarthy). She attended school in Butte graduating from Girls Central in 1969. Jacye left Butte to raise her family in Wyoming, returning to her hometown later in life. Outside of her many occupations, her passions were her family, caring for others and spending her days outside in the yard creating beauty and solace with her flowers. She had a green thumb and could make any space bloom with joy and love. Her proudest accomplishments have always been her three children and grandchildren. Jacye was survived by her Daughter,Mandi (Roland)Daley of Payson, AZ, Son Rob (Brandy) Roland and daughter Kim Freeman, both of Cheyenne, WY. Grandchildren, Austin (Jason) Harimon, Cade Freeman, Morgan (Baily) Hepp, Michela Camargo, Tyler Roland, River Mossberg, Molly Ward and one great grandson Adrian Apodaca, her mom Jeanne Nugent, sisters Jill Shea and Jan Nugent, brothers Dan Nugent and Jeff Nugent and many nieces and nephews. Jacye was preceded in death by her father Robert, brothers Tom, Tim, Dale, baby Patrick, Scotty, spouse Gary, and late life partner Terry. Although she was tiny in stature she gave the biggest hugs that could be felt long after they were over. No one ever met her or left her without getting one of her hugs. While she was called home too soon, we know there was an abundance of loved ones waiting for a hug when she arrived at the gates of heaven. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life for Jacye will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gordon announces statewide mask mandate, tighter restrictions on gatherings in updated orders
- Kentucky baker set to open new shop in downtown Cheyenne
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Active COVID-19 cases up in Laramie County, statewide
- Gordon: State GOP resolution opposing declared state of emergency “a very unfortunate choice”
- DA ordered to give legal reasoning for dismissal of case
- Top cop seeks council's help to smooth police chief transition
- Another 27 Wyoming deaths blamed on COVID, but active cases down by 1,001
- Area truckers exposed to nation’s "diced up" COVID-19 response
- CPD attempts to dispel rumors about interactions with homeless population
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.