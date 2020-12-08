Jacalyn Marie Freeman

 

Jacalyn Marie (Nugent) Freeman 1951-2020 Jacalyn(Jacye) Marie Freeman (Nugent),69, gained her heavenly wings on November 7,2020 at home with her family by her side. Jacye was born on July 29, 1951 in Butte, Montana to Robert (Nuge) and Elsie Jeanne Nugent (McCarthy). She attended school in Butte graduating from Girls Central in 1969. Jacye left Butte to raise her family in Wyoming, returning to her hometown later in life. Outside of her many occupations, her passions were her family, caring for others and spending her days outside in the yard creating beauty and solace with her flowers. She had a green thumb and could make any space bloom with joy and love. Her proudest accomplishments have always been her three children and grandchildren. Jacye was survived by her Daughter,Mandi (Roland)Daley of Payson, AZ, Son Rob (Brandy) Roland and daughter Kim Freeman, both of Cheyenne, WY. Grandchildren, Austin (Jason) Harimon, Cade Freeman, Morgan (Baily) Hepp, Michela Camargo, Tyler Roland, River Mossberg, Molly Ward and one great grandson Adrian Apodaca, her mom Jeanne Nugent, sisters Jill Shea and Jan Nugent, brothers Dan Nugent and Jeff Nugent and many nieces and nephews. Jacye was preceded in death by her father Robert, brothers Tom, Tim, Dale, baby Patrick, Scotty, spouse Gary, and late life partner Terry. Although she was tiny in stature she gave the biggest hugs that could be felt long after they were over. No one ever met her or left her without getting one of her hugs. While she was called home too soon, we know there was an abundance of loved ones waiting for a hug when she arrived at the gates of heaven. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life for Jacye will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacalyn Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus