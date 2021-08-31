Frank M. Fritz
1940-2021 Frank M. Fritz, 80, of Cheyenne died August 28. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Colorado. Services will be Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

