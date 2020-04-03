Binning

Elaine M., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.

Carpenter

Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Galeotos

Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. Private family service.

Hartigan

Donna E., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hopper

Mary, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Jennings

Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Lewis

Robert D. “Bob,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 2:30 p.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.

Lush

Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.

Montgomery

Juarez, Cheyenne. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Thompson

Twyla, Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 11 a.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.

Woodruff

Leroy, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of April Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus