Binning
Elaine M., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.
Carpenter
Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Galeotos
Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. Private family service.
Hartigan
Donna E., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hopper
Mary, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Jennings
Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Lewis
Robert D. “Bob,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 2:30 p.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.
Lush
Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.
Montgomery
Juarez, Cheyenne. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Thompson
Twyla, Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 11 a.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.
Woodruff
Leroy, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced at a later date.