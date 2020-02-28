Basom

Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cox

Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Crowe

Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cummins

Ruby, Cheyenne. Service 2:30 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Hernandez

Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Jones

Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Michaud

Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon today at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.

Nelson

Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

Owen

David, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Perreault

Pat, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st. St.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Snyder

Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Hills Church.

Stedman

Glenn, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Sulzer

Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

