Basom
Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cox
Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Crowe
Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cummins
Ruby, Cheyenne. Service 2:30 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Hernandez
Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Jones
Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Michaud
Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon today at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Nelson
Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
Owen
David, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Perreault
Pat, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st. St.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Snyder
Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Hills Church.
Stedman
Glenn, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Sulzer
Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.