Gillotti

Charles, “Chuck,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.

Hayes

Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Kindel

Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Montoya

Veronica, Cheyenne. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.

Nelson

Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Patton

Jack, Cheyenne. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.

