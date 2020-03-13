Gillotti
Charles, “Chuck,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Hayes
Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Kindel
Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Montoya
Veronica, Cheyenne. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Nelson
Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Patton
Jack, Cheyenne. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.