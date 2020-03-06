Arenas de Medina
Maria, Pine Bluffs. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.
Bell
Larry, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Brown
Dorothy, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Gonzales
Arsenio J. Jr., Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Park.
McNair
Ruby, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Portenier
Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.