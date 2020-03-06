Arenas de Medina

Maria, Pine Bluffs. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.

Bell

Larry, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Brown

Dorothy, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Gonzales

Arsenio J. Jr., Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Park.

McNair

Ruby, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Portenier

Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

To plant a tree in memory of March Friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus