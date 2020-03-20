Chapman

Robert, Cheyenne. Private family service. To view the webcast of his services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

Cherron

Sally, Burns. Cremation.

Coyle

Jocelyn, Cheyenne. Private family services. To view the webcast of her services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

Gilham

Ronald, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Jones

Charles, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Morrison

Rosella B. “Rose,” Cheyenne. Private family service. To view the webcast of her services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

Oakley

Doreen, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Smucker

Elyse Hope, Hillsdale. Private family service.

Stevens

Randall Joe, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Vandegrift

Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Volz

Daniel, Cheyenne. Cremation.

