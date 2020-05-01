Abas

Julian, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Brookhouser

Eva, Cheyenne. Private family burial.

Cook

Timothy, Denver. Private family service.

Johnson

W.L., Cheyenne. Private family burial.

Mancha

Elijah, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Manley

Betty J., Cheyenne. Cremation

Osterman

Isaiah F., Cheyenne. To attend the service remotely at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Peasley

William “Bill”, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Simon

Audrey, Cheyenne. Private interment, North Platte, Neb.

Weigand

JoAnne, Cheyenne. Services at a later date.

