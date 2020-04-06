Binning
Elaine M., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.
Carpenter
Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cline
Robert E., Grover, Colo. Cremation.
Galeotos
Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. Private family service.
Hargraves Vosler
Dorothy Jean, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to announced this summer.
Hartigan
Donna E., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hopper
Mary, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Jennings
Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Lush
Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.
Montgomery
Juarez, Cheyenne. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Schroll
John R., Cheyenne. Services to be announced.
Sommers
Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Soveroski
Joanne, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Stephen
Junior F., Cheyenne. Private family burial has taken place.
Tibbetts
Donald, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Woodruff
Leroy, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced at a later date.