Binning

Elaine M., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.

Carpenter

Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cline

Robert E., Grover, Colo. Cremation.

Galeotos

Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. Private family service.

Hargraves Vosler

Dorothy Jean, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to announced this summer.

Hartigan

Donna E., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hopper

Mary, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Jennings

Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Lush

Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.

Montgomery

Juarez, Cheyenne. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Schroll

John R., Cheyenne. Services to be announced.

Sommers

Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Soveroski

Joanne, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Stephen

Junior F., Cheyenne. Private family burial has taken place.

Tibbetts

Donald, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Woodruff

Leroy, Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of April Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus