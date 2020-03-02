Basom

Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cox

Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hernandez

Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Jones

Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Owen

David, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Parr

Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. today at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Sulzer

Dean, Hillsdale. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

