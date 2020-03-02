Basom
Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cox
Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hernandez
Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Jones
Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Owen
David, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Parr
Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. today at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Sulzer
Dean, Hillsdale. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.