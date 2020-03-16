Chapman
Robert D., Cheyenne. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Denton
Zachary, Cheyenne. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.
Hayes
Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Kindel
Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Nelson
Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.