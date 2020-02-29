Basom

Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cox

Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hernandez

Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Jones

Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Nelson

Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church.

Owen

David, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Parr

Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Perreault

Pat, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st. St.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Snyder

Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. today at Cheyenne Hills Church.

Stedman

Glenn, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Sulzer

Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

