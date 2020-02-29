Basom
Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cox
Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hernandez
Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Jones
Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Nelson
Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church.
Owen
David, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Parr
Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Perreault
Pat, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st. St.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Snyder
Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. today at Cheyenne Hills Church.
Stedman
Glenn, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Sulzer
Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.