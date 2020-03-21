Anderson
Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Chapman
Robert D., Cheyenne. Family service 10 a.m. Monday. To view his services via webcast, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Cherron
Sally, Burns. Cremation.
Lujan
Lawrence, Fort Lupton, Colo. Service to be announced.
Oakley
Doreen, Cheyenne. Private family service.
Smucker
Elyse Hope, Hillsdale. Private family service.
Stevens
Randall Joe, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Stolz-Roach
Diana, Cheyenne. Private family service.
Vandegrift
Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Volz
Daniel, Cheyenne. Cremation.