Anderson

Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Chapman

Robert D., Cheyenne. Family service 10 a.m. Monday. To view his services via webcast, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

Cherron

Sally, Burns. Cremation.

Lujan

Lawrence, Fort Lupton, Colo. Service to be announced.

Oakley

Doreen, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Smucker

Elyse Hope, Hillsdale. Private family service.

Stevens

Randall Joe, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Stolz-Roach

Diana, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Vandegrift

Richard, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Volz

Daniel, Cheyenne. Cremation.

