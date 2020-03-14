Chapman

Robert D., Cheyenne. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Gillotti

Charles “Chuck,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. today at Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.

Hayes

Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Kindel

Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Nelson

Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Patton

Jack, Cheyenne. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.

