Chapman
Robert D., Cheyenne. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Gillotti
Charles “Chuck,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. today at Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Hayes
Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Kindel
Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Nelson
Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Patton
Jack, Cheyenne. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.