Arenas de Medina

Maria, Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.

Gonzales

Arsenio J. Jr., Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Park.

Montoya

Veronica, Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 6 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

To plant a tree in memory of March Saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus