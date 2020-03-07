Arenas de Medina
Maria, Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. today at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.
Gonzales
Arsenio J. Jr., Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Park.
Montoya
Veronica, Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 6 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.