Cline
Sandra J., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Crawford
Charles, Cheyenne. Private family burial.
Dolan
Jean M., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Falkenberry
Clinton R., Cheyenne. Private family burial.
Fleharty
Terry L., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Gutierrez
Edwardo, Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 10 a.m. Monday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Hayes
Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service.
Smith
Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11:30 a.m. today, go to www.schradercares.com.
SorrelHorse
John, Cheyenne. Cremation.