Chapman

Robert D., Cheyenne. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Denton

Zachary, Cheyenne. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

Hayes

Noel Van, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Kindel

Lisa, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Nelson

Alvin, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Patton

Jack, Cheyenne. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

To plant a tree in memory of March Sunday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus