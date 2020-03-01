Basom
Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cox
Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hernandez
Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Jones
Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Owen
David, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Parr
Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Sulzer
Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.