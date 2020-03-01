Basom

Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cox

Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hernandez

Ruben Sr., Cheyenne. Visitation 1-4:30 p.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Jones

Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Owen

David, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Parr

Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Sulzer

Dean, Hillsdale. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. today at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

