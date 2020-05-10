Brinton

Robert L., Cheyenne. Cremation.

DeSantis

Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Francis

Beatrice, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Freeman

Kevin L., Saratoga. Cremation.

Hayes

Beverly J., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.

Hinze

Rose, Cheyenne.

McCleery

Patricia, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Redler

Patricia, Cheyenne. Services at a later date.

Smith

Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service.

Williams

Frances Jean, Cheyenne. Services at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of May Sunday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus