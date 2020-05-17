Cline

Sandra J., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Crawford

Charles, Cheyenne. Private family burial.

Dolan

Jean M., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Falkenberry

Clinton R., Cheyenne. Private family burial.

Fleharty

Terry L., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Gutierrez

Edwardo, Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 10 a.m. Monday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Hayes

Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service.

SorrelHorse

John, Cheyenne. Cremation.

To plant a tree in memory of May Sunday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus