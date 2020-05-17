Cline
Sandra J., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Crawford
Charles, Cheyenne. Private family burial.
Dolan
Jean M., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Falkenberry
Clinton R., Cheyenne. Private family burial.
Fleharty
Terry L., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Gutierrez
Edwardo, Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 10 a.m. Monday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Hayes
Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service.
SorrelHorse
John, Cheyenne. Cremation.
