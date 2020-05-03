Cook

Timothy, Denver. Private family service.

Garcia

Frank S., Cheyenne. To attend the service remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Johnson

W.L., Cheyenne. Private family burial.

Manley

Betty J., Cheyenne. Cremation

Martinez

Michael Sr., Cheyenne.

Moberly

Gerald, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Peasley

William “Bill,” Cheyenne. Private family service.

Rucker

Kevin R., Cheyenne. To attend the service remotely at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Simon

Audrey, Cheyenne. Private Interment, North Platte, Neb.

Weigand

JoAnne, Cheyenne. Services at a later date.

