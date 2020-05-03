Cook
Timothy, Denver. Private family service.
Garcia
Frank S., Cheyenne. To attend the service remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Johnson
W.L., Cheyenne. Private family burial.
Manley
Betty J., Cheyenne. Cremation
Martinez
Michael Sr., Cheyenne.
Moberly
Gerald, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Peasley
William “Bill,” Cheyenne. Private family service.
Rucker
Kevin R., Cheyenne. To attend the service remotely at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Simon
Audrey, Cheyenne. Private Interment, North Platte, Neb.
Weigand
JoAnne, Cheyenne. Services at a later date.