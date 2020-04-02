Binning
Elaine M., Cheyenne. Service to be announced.
Carpenter
Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Galeotos
Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. Private family service.
Hopper
Mary, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hartigan
Donna E., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Jennings
Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Lewis
Robert D. “Bob,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.
Lush
Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.
Thompson
Twyla, Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 11 a.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.