Chapman
Robert, Cheyenne. Private family service. To view the webcast of his services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Coyle
Jocelyn, Cheyenne. Private family services. To view the webcast of her services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Gilham
Ronald, Cheyenne. Private family service.
Jones
Charles, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Morrison
Rosella B. “Rose,” Cheyenne. Private family service. To view the webcast of her services, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Oakley
Doreen, Cheyenne. Private family service.
Smucker
Elyse Hope, Hillsdale. Private family service.
Stevens
Randall Joe, Cheyenne. Cremation.