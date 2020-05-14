Johnson
Norma, Cheyenne. Private family service at Mountain View Memorial Park.
Hayes
Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11 a.m. today, go to www.schradercares.com.
Smith
Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, go to www.schradercares.com.
SorrelHorse
John, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Urbigkit
Marian M., Cheyenne. Private family service 2 p.m. today. To view the live webcast of her services, visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.