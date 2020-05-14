Johnson

Norma, Cheyenne. Private family service at Mountain View Memorial Park.

Hayes

Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11 a.m. today, go to www.schradercares.com.

Smith

Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, go to www.schradercares.com.

SorrelHorse

John, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Urbigkit

Marian M., Cheyenne. Private family service 2 p.m. today. To view the live webcast of her services, visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.

