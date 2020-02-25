Crowe
Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.
Medina
Nikolus, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. today at Element Church.
Michaud
Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Nelson
Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
Reilly
Robin P., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Sanders
Travis, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Warren
Bradley, Cheyenne. Cremation.