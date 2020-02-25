Crowe

Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.

Medina

Nikolus, Cheyenne. Service 11 a.m. today at Element Church.

Michaud

Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Nelson

Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

Reilly

Robin P., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Sanders

Travis, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Warren

Bradley, Cheyenne. Cremation.

