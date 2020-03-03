Cox
Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Jones
Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Parr
Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Funeral service 11 a.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Portenier
Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.
Price
John T. “Jack,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St.
Salazar
Gabriel, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Scott
Helen, Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at Salvation Army Church.
Vosler
Glenn R., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.