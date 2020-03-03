Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE ADDITIONAL TRAVEL IMPACTS ALONG INTERSTATE 80 AND 25 WITH SLICK ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES. * WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND CAMPERS. BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE AREAS OF LOW TO LIMITED VISIBILITY ALONG WITH SLICK TO SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&