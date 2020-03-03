Cox

Penny, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Jones

Richard Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Parr

Roy Dean, Cheyenne. Funeral service 11 a.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Portenier

Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.

Price

John T. “Jack,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St.

Salazar

Gabriel, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

Scott

Helen, Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at Salvation Army Church.

Vosler

Glenn R., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

