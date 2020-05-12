Brinton
Robert Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.
DeSantis
Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Francis
Beatrice, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Hayes
Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11 a.m. Thursday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Levinson
Elaine F., Mullica Hill, N.J. Private family service. To attend remotely at 10 a.m. Wednesday, go to www.schradercares.com.
Smith
Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service.
SorrelHorse
John, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Urbigkit
Marian M., Cheyenne. Private family service 2 p.m. Thursday. To view the live webcast of her services, visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.