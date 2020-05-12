Brinton

Robert Lee, Cheyenne. Cremation.

DeSantis

Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Francis

Beatrice, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Hayes

Beverly J., Cheyenne. Private family service. To attend remotely at 11 a.m. Thursday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Levinson

Elaine F., Mullica Hill, N.J. Private family service. To attend remotely at 10 a.m. Wednesday, go to www.schradercares.com.

Smith

Marjorie E., Cheyenne. Private family service.

SorrelHorse

John, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Urbigkit

Marian M., Cheyenne. Private family service 2 p.m. Thursday. To view the live webcast of her services, visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.

