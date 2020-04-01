Carpenter
Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Galeotos
Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 10:30 a.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.
Hutchison
William, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Jennings
Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Kensinger
Arlene. Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 2 p.m. today, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Lewis
Robert D. “Bob,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.
Lush
Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.
Soveroski
Joanne, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Thompson
Twyla, Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 11 a.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.