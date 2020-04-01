Carpenter

Mabel, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Galeotos

Christ P. “Chris,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 10:30 a.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.

Hutchison

William, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Jennings

Michael, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Kensinger

Arlene. Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 2 p.m. today, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

Lewis

Robert D. “Bob,” Cheyenne. To view the webcast of his private service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.

Lush

Melva C., Cheyenne. Cremation with services to be announced.

Soveroski

Joanne, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Thompson

Twyla, Cheyenne. To view the webcast of her private services at 11 a.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.

