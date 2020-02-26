Crowe

Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.

Cummins

Ruby, Cheyenne. Service 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Michaud

Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Nelson

Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

Reilly

Robin P., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Shrove

Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.

Snyder

Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Hills Church.

