Crowe
Timothea “Timmy,” Cheyenne. Cremation.
Cummins
Ruby, Cheyenne. Service 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
Michaud
Frances L., Lander. Funeral liturgy noon Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Nelson
Mava M., Cheyenne. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
Reilly
Robin P., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Shrove
Marion “Bud,” Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment at Beth El Cemetery.
Snyder
Ryan, Pine Bluffs. Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Hills Church.