Castaneda

Mary S., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Chapman

Robert, Cheyenne. Service 10 am. Monday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Coyle

Jocelyn, Cheyenne. Private family vigil for the deceased 6 p.m. Thursday at Weiderspahn-Radomsly Chapel. Private family funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Friday at Weiderspahn-Radomsly Chapel. To view the webcast of these services, visit www.wcrfuneral.com. Interment at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Gathering to follow 1 p.m. Friday at Mrs. Coyle’s home.

Gilham

Ronald, Cheyenne. Private family service.

Jones

Charles, Cheyenne. Cremation.

