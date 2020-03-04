Arenas de Medina
Maria, Pine Bluffs. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.
Bell
Larry, Cheyenne. Cremation.
McNair
Ruby, Cheyenne. Cremation.
Portenier
Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.
Price
John T. “Jack,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St.
Salazar
Gabriel, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Scott
Helen, Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at Salvation Army Church.
Vosler
Glenn R., Cheyenne. Cremation.
Wonch
Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.