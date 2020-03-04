Arenas de Medina

Maria, Pine Bluffs. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Vigil for the deceased 4 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.

Bell

Larry, Cheyenne. Cremation.

McNair

Ruby, Cheyenne. Cremation.

Portenier

Dirk, Hillsdale. Cremation.

Price

John T. “Jack,” Cheyenne. Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 1900 E. 21st St.

Salazar

Gabriel, Cheyenne. Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

Scott

Helen, Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at Salvation Army Church.

Vosler

Glenn R., Cheyenne. Cremation.

Wonch

Mary E., Cheyenne. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.

