Richard Futa 1936-2021 Richard Futa, 84, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021. He was born August 5, 1936 in French Camp, California and raised in Cheyenne. In his younger days, he served in the U.S. Army. He played baseball for the Japanese American Nisei team in Cheyenne, participated in city league basketball and slow pitch softball. He retired from Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power in 1998. He loved spending his time creating CDs of his favorite music (oldies, R& B, Jazz), fishing, as well as gambling in Blackhawk and Las Vegas. Family was important to him. He is survived by his daughter, Midori Spatz and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Alfred Spatz and Ashley Spatz; siblings, Larry Futa of Nevada, Kent (Raquel) Ogasawara of Nevada, Shirley Yoshioka of Nevada, and Arlene Ogasawara of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his niece, Marla (Lee) Marlow and their family of Colorado; nephew, Larry (Kanako) Futa and their family of Japan and Nevada; as well as many cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Masaki and Miyo Futa; parents, Shiro and Chizu Ogasawara; sister, Joyce Sogabe; as well as many aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank the following for their care and assistance over the last five years: CRMC doctors and nurses, Davis Hospice staff, Life Care, Sierra Hills, Dr. Schneider, Home Instead staff and caregivers, Cheyenne VA, Encompass caregivers, Meals-on-Wheels, as well as the many neighbors and friends for their visits, assistance, and their time. At Rick's request, there will be no funeral. A family graveside gathering will be set for a later date. He will be remembered as a loving father, loving and caring grandfather, cool and generous uncle, nice guy, friendly, and someone who had a lot of friends. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
