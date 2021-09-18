...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gabriel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary Katherine Gabriel 1928-2021 Mary Katherine Gabriel passed away on August 6, 2021, at Collier Lutheran Hospice in Denver, CO at age 93. Mary was born on February 17, 1928, in Rock Springs, WY to Robert Lee Coomes and Rose Ann Shean from Green River, WY. In 1938 the family moved to Cheyenne, WY. Mary graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1945. After studying at the University of Wyoming for one year, Mary worked as administrative staff at the Commissary at Warren Air Force Base, eventually becoming Office Supervisor, until she retired in 1976. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish, and the Mother Singers Choir. She liked to travel, visiting many countries around the world. She enjoyed bowling and playing bridge with her friends. Mary moved to Boulder, CO in 2010 to live at the Meridian Independent Living Center, and then in 2017 to live with her son John's family for her final years. Mary is survived by her three sons, John (Vicky) Gabriel of Boulder, CO, Mike Gabriel of Colorado Springs, CO, and Pat (Elena) Gabriel of Laramie, WY; four grandchildren, Emily (Andy) Bryant, Matthew, Scarlett, and Lily Gabriel; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Ellie, and Audrey Bryant. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. The family will have a private burial ceremony at Olivet Cemetery. Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services of Lafayette, Colorado is handling cremation arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gabriel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.