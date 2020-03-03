Gabriel Salazar

Gabriel “Gabe” Salazar, 83, of Cheyenne died March 1 in Cheyenne.
He was born April 20, 1936, in Wheatland.
Gabe served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and retired as a computer programmer from the state of Wyoming. He loved spending time with his wife and going with her every morning for doughnuts; the Colorado Rockies; the U.S. Marine Corps; and his dog, Koda.
Mr. Salazar was very involved with the American Legion, and was a past commander of American Legion Post 6 and the American Legion Honor Guard. He was also a member of VFW Post 1881 and the Marine Corps League.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy “Kat” Salazar; children, Tony Salazar, Marina Pohlman, Gloria Kupec, Bobbie Hoem, Valerie Huerta, Elizabeth Couture, Kenneth Salazar (Susan) and Shantel Young (Scott); a sister, Lena Camacho; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gabe was preceded in death by a daughter, Veronica; his parents; one brother; and four sisters.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with military honors and burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery.
