Terrence Jared Gadlin 1988-2020 Terrence Jared "TJ" Gadlin, 31, of Laramie, passed away on April 17, 2020 in Laramie. He was born on June 11, 1988 in Cheyenne, WY to Jack and Debra (Grubbs) Gadlin. TJ had many passions including hip hop and rap, which made him a great entertainer. He worked for Independent Heating and Sheet Metal. He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra Gadlin; and his grandmother, Emma Lee Grubbs. TJ is survived by his father, Jack Gadlin of Laramie; his siblings, Michael Gadlin, Maurice (Jessica) Gadlin, Shayla Gadlin (Jonah Pier), and Kendall and Adrianne Carter; his nieces, Jadyn and Anyssa; his nephews, Tayviann Gadlin, Roman Pier, Kai and Chance Carter. Memorial services will be announced soon. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
