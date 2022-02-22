Barbara Marie Gajewski

 

Barbara Marie Gajewski 1940-2022 Barbara Marie Gajewski (Grossnickle), 81, of Cheyenne passed away February 18, 2022. Barbara was born July 16, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Helen (Danek) Gajewski. Barbara worked in administration for the F.B.I. in Chicago, Illinois. She loved the west and moved out to Cheyenne in the early 1960's with her sister, Rose. She worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company. Barbara moved back to Chicago and worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting. Barbara then moved back again to Cheyenne and worked for the State of Wyoming. Barbara put family first and was so proud of her sons and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her sons, John (Patricia) Grossnickle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Jeff (Sandi) Grossnickle of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Ryne Grossnickle, Drew Grossnickle both of Laramie, Wyoming, Jeffrey Burchfield, Katie Burchfield, and Jacob Burchfield all of Florida; step-grandchildren, Chance, Kamren, and Macey Santhuff all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rosalia Gajewski of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday, February 24th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Lupus Foundation of America. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

