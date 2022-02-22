...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Barbara Marie Gajewski 1940-2022 Barbara Marie Gajewski (Grossnickle), 81, of Cheyenne passed away February 18, 2022. Barbara was born July 16, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Helen (Danek) Gajewski. Barbara worked in administration for the F.B.I. in Chicago, Illinois. She loved the west and moved out to Cheyenne in the early 1960's with her sister, Rose. She worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company. Barbara moved back to Chicago and worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting. Barbara then moved back again to Cheyenne and worked for the State of Wyoming. Barbara put family first and was so proud of her sons and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her sons, John (Patricia) Grossnickle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Jeff (Sandi) Grossnickle of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Ryne Grossnickle, Drew Grossnickle both of Laramie, Wyoming, Jeffrey Burchfield, Katie Burchfield, and Jacob Burchfield all of Florida; step-grandchildren, Chance, Kamren, and Macey Santhuff all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rosalia Gajewski of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday, February 24th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Lupus Foundation of America. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.