Elizabeth A. Galavotti 1939-2021 Elizabeth A. Galavotti, 82, of Cheyenne passed away July 13, 2021, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1939 in MA, to Everett E. Niemi and Theresa L. Niemi. She married the love of her life for 60 years on November 18, 1961, to Edward L. Galavotti in Wareham MA. She was a registered nurse from 1959 to 1998. She was a member of Holy Trinity, Sons of Italy, Mia Maria Bocce League, the YMCA and a CFD volunteer. She is survived by her husband, Edward of Cheyenne; children, Lisa M. (Dusty) Dobyanski of Naples FL, Michael E. (Katrina) Galavotti of Puyallup, WA, Lynn A. Galavotti of Billings, MT, Laura L. Galavotti of Texoma, OK, and Marc E. (Tina) Galavotti of Biddeford, ME. Thru her entire life she never had an unkind word about anyone, she believed a "Stranger" is a friend you hadn't met! Throughout her travels with family and friends , Betty's smile and laughter could be found anywhere even in a crowded room. One of her most endearing characteristics was, she never lost her MA accent. While visiting "Nonna Betty" you could expect nothing less than enveloping hugs and a "Dammi un Bacio"! Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She spent countless hours no matter the season at every kind of event from elementary thru college life. All activities were just as important as her cooking. No one ever left hungry, tired or without a new recipe. On the other side, Betty tolerated no disrespect or misbehavior for she carried a "mighty wooden spoon." She would not hesitate to dole out a quick "swat" when needed or per the family saying, "you are going to get a sculplaz!". One of her most important lessons passed on is the value of the written word, as a pen pal, by sending a note or card to let you know she was thinking of you no matter the occasion or just because. She treasured the letter and notes, most recently texts and face-times she received from the grandchildren. Once the children were grown, she became an active volunteer with Ed and friends. Some of this time was spent at the VA (No Veteran Dies Alone), CRMC, and the Sons of Italy. Her favorite past times in recent years was playing bocce and socializing with friends. Heaven's gain will be our loss and she will be sorely missed by all till we see her again. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Niemi. Those who wish may contribute in Elizabeth's name to Friday Food Bag or CRMC Foundation for Pediatrics. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 7:00 pm Monday, August 2, in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Trinity with interment to follow in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacob Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schadercares.com.
