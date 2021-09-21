Frank A. Gale 1957-2021 Frank Gale, at age 64 passed away at his home in Greeley, CO on 9/18/21 from a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born in Laramie, Wyoming, and was a Wyoming Cowboy his entire life. Frank's strong faith led him to mentor and guide all in need. One of his lifetime accomplishments was becoming an ordained minister in Colorado and Wyoming. People were drawn to Frank with his kind heart, contagious personality and permanent smile. He was a terrific football coach and most importantly he was passionate about teaching kids to be strong in their character, faith and daily living. Frank was a career man and for his entire adult working life was involved in the lighting industry. He was 1 of 100 accomplished Certified Lighting Consultant in the nation and the only one in Colorado. Frank's talents opened up many opportunities throughout the United States in lighting. Another one of Frank's favorite pasttimes was absorbing all the travel he could handle. He was adventurous and his willingness to try anything brought excitement and spontaneity to everyone that traveled with him. Needless to say there was never a dull moment when Frank Gale was around. Of all these attributes that Frank displayed, the most important to him was his wife, family, and his overabundance of wonderful friends. Frank was infectious and always the life of the party! However, deep down most importantly to Frank, was that everybody around him felt loved and cared for. Frank is survived by his wife Kaye; his 2 Dalmatians (Stormy & Cleo); daughter Sara (Brad); sons Josh (Christy) and Joel (Ashley); grandchildren AJ, Jillian, Noah and Kaleb. His mother, Mary Lou Gale; Brothers Dan (Gail), Lenard (Pam), Rick (Nancy) and Sister Gwen (Eric). He is preceded in death by his father Alvin F. Gale. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved. Services will be held at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 5450 River Ranch Parkway, Johnstown, CO on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Frank's passion, UNC Cancer Rehabilitation Institute (UNCCRI), 913 19th Street, Greeley, CO 80631 www.give2unc.org/unccri Please visit www.AllnuttGreeley.com to send condolences to the family.