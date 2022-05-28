Strong wind gusts associated with weak rainshowers will occur
through early this evening. Wind gusts of 50-55mph are possible
through approximately 8pm MDT. A few rumbles of thunder with
isolated lightning strikes are also possible.
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Gale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Virginia Ruth (Nelson) Gale 1931-2022 On May 18, 2022, Virginia lost her battle with heart failure and cancer, but she entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Curtis, Nebraska on January 6, 1931 to Jim and Sable Nelson. She and her first husband, Harlan Spiker, raised their sons, Jack and Jim, in Cheyenne. After Harlan's passing, she married Al Gale in 1986 and they had 31 very happy years together. They especially enjoyed the times they spent fishing. Virginia was a wonderful cook and catered the food for the FEWAFB missile sites in the late 1950's, and at a later time she did the cooking for a nursing home. Virginia was also a baker who created beautiful wedding cakes and was known for her delicious pies. During the 1970's, she worked in four restaurants that she and her family owned and operated. In her later years, she was a loving caregiver for family members who were sick an ddying. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harlan Spiker and Al Gale; and her son, Jim Spiker. She will be lovingly missed by her son, Jack Spiker (Karen); stepson, John Gale and his family; stepdaughter, Judy Kayser and her family; grandson, Jeff Spiker (Kristen), Scott Spiker, Greg Spiker (Julie), and Brian Spiker (Teresa); and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Services will be Wednesday, June 1st, 3:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. She will be buried in the North Platte Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Gale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.