John S. Galeotos

 

1935-2022 John S. Galeotos, 87, of Cheyenne died November 12. John was born May 14, 1935 in Cheyenne. A Trisagion Service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

To plant a tree in memory of John Galeotos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


